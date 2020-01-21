Irene May Dale, of Crozet, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Friday, January 10, 2020. Born in Melbourne, Australia on September 9, 1931, and was the daughter of the late Sarah Amor Egan and James Leo Egan. She was raised by her beloved Aunty Mary Angelina and Charles George Phillips. Irene grew up surrounded in love by her sister, Mary Ellen Regan; brothers, Ernest Arthur Egan and Herbert Roy Amor; and her cousins, Mary Ellen (Sis) Phillips, Charles Walter Phillips, William George Phillips and Thelma Phillips. Irene was working for the Australian Government in Papua, New Guinea when she met her future husband, Elbert Dale. Elbert was in the U.S. Air Force on a photomapping project. After getting engaged, Irene moved to the United States where they were wed. Irene is survived by her husband, Elbert and their two children, Linda Hahn of Charlottesville and Kelvin Dale of Maui, Hawaii. She cherished her four grandchildren, Alexander Hahn of Richmond, Eric Hahn of Blacksburg, Dylan Hahn of Charlottesville and Heidi Hahn of Blacksburg. Irene was a beloved Aunty to her Australian nieces and nephews, John Regan, Angela Andrews, Brian Regan, Helen Guareschi, Pauline Light, and Chris Regan; and her deceased nephews, Kevin and Vincent Regan. She also was a dedicated Aunty to Denis Phillips of Mountain View, California and Sue Williams of Bexhillon-Sea, England. Irene lived life actively and was a passionate protector of animals. It was her wish not to have a public memorial service. She would appreciate that in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA, 3355 Berkmar Drive, P.O. Box 7047, Charlottesville, VA 22901 (434)973-5959. https://caspca.org/give/in-honor-ofmemorial-gifts/
