Ruth Ann Dalsky, of Keswick, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the age of 58, after a brief courageous battle with brain cancer. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 9, 1961, the only child of Jean M. Dalsky and the late Benno W. Dalsky. Ruth earned a bachelor of science degree from Northern Illinois University and a master of science degree from the University of Virginia. An inquisitive mind made her a lifetime learner with additional studies at William and Mary's Marine institute, Piedmont Community College and the University of Virginia. After an initial career as a counselor in the nutrition clinic, Ruth joined the court system as a magistrate in the Charlottesville office 12 years ago. Ruth will be remembered for her wide variety of interests, sense of humor and quest for living. Her love for animals kept her house and barn overflowing with dogs, cats, tropical birds, horses and any others that needed a home. A pianist from childhood, she added accordion, guitars, bass, cello, violin and harp to her music room. Plants filled every room and garden spaces. She was keenly interested in computers, animation, robotics and every new electronic development. In addition to her mother, Ruth is survived by her dearest friend and housemate, Nancy Eismann. Nancy's help over more than 25 years enabled Ruth to earn an abundance of happy living into her shortened lifespan. Nancy and Jean wish to thank the many friends and neighbors who were there for us and Ruth every day Interment will be private. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date.
Dalsky, Ruth Ann
