James Calvin "Peter" Dalton of Charlottesville was born on June 12, 1958, and went to Heaven on Friday, October 11, 2019. Peter was a beloved son, father, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father Bobby Dalton; wife, Alice Dalton; son, Cody James Dalton who he missed dearly. He is survived by his mother, Martha H. Dalton; brother, Mike Dalton (Judy); sisters-in-law, Terry Craig (Roger) and Jeannette Houchens; niece, Kelly H. Rogers (Jacob); nephew, David Thomas (Monica); and many other family members. Peter "Dog" a floor installer who loved his dogs, Smokey and Bentley, sports, hunting, going to Charles Town and spending time with his mother. We would like to thank Dr. Struble and staff at Sentara Cancer Center for their compassionate care. The family will receive friends 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, Va. No words or actions will ever be able to describe how much you are loved and how you will be missed.
