Ioannis "John" Damvakaris, 83, of Charlottesville, Virginia passed away peacefully to be with our Lord on Friday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by much love and family. He was born on February 7, 1936 in Ios, Greece and was the son of Zannis and Kyriakoula Damvakaris. He was preceded in death and will be eternally reunited with his wife, Margaro Rokkou Damvakaris; his parents, Zannis and Kyriakoula Damvakaris; brothers, Kostas, Christos and Dimitris; and his sister, Evvangelia. John was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church where he was very active. He also was the co-owner with his wife, Margaro, of the Hilltop Restaurant for over 22 years until their retirement in 1999. John welcomed all those who entered his restaurant and home by nourishing them with an abundance of food and love that made lasting impressions of his generous hospitality and culinary skills. John is survived by his children, Mary (Greg) Stratos, Chris (Misty) Damvakaris and George Damvakaris; his grandsons, Alex (Nancy) McDaniel, Max Damvakaris, Gregory Stratos Jr., Cole Damvakaris, Luke Damvakaris; as well as his great-grandson, Ares Ioannis McDaniel. He will be forever cherished by his children and grandsons, who learned so many life lessons through his experiences. John is also survived by his two sisters, Margarita and Nicoleta; and his brother and best friend, Zannis Damvakaris. Special thank you to Litsa Mitsakos and all of John's dear friends who cared for and supported him over the years. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Hill and Wood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Greek Orthodox Church with Father Panagiotis officiating. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Greek Orthodox Church 100 Perry Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22902 and the Hospice House, 501 Park Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902 where John received exceptional care and made his journey to heaven peaceful and calm. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwwood.com.
Service information
10:30AM
100 Perry Drive
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.