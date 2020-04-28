Betty Loving Daughdrill, widow of Oather F. "Buddy" Daughdrill, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She is survived by a son, Donald Kevin Daughdrill (Mary). She is also survived by Joseph Wagner, who she loved like a real son; Sally Taylor, who she loved as a daughter; and a special friend, Julia Grubbs. A memorial service for both Buddy and Betty will be held at the Bybee's Road Baptist Cemetery at a later date. Anyone wishing to give a memorial gift, remember the Fluvanna County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 96, Palmyra, VA 22963. Sheridan Funeral Home of Kents Store is handling the arrangements.

