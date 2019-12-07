It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of our mother and sister, Carol Rae Heidloff Davis on Monday, November 4, 2019, at her home. Born on December 10, 1935, in Cleveland Ohio, she was raised in Charlottesville and attended city schools, graduating from Lane High School, Class of 1954. She married the late Leonard R. Davis, and had three children, Steven, John and Ellen. They divorced in 1960. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, John in 1968; daughter, Ellen in 2017, and her several beloved cats. She is survived by her son, Steven of the residence; and her brother, Frederick Heidloff of Pearl River, N.Y. During her time here she enjoyed horseback riding with Ellen at Foxfield and the Barracks Stable. She enjoyed creating award winning ceramics at Lazy Daisy, and later was a member of the Charlottesville- Albemarle Orchid Society, where many of her orchids won ribbons at shows. She was employed her entire working life at the University of Virginia, starting at UVA Medical Center as a secretary, then secretary to the Director at Newcomb Hall and finally as administrative assistant to the Dean's Office of the College of Arts and Sciences. She retired in 2001. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Monticello Memory Gardens with Mr. Robert Pugh officiating. The family expresses thanks to the Hospice of the Piedmont for their care of mom. Donations in her memory can be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or to the Charlottesville- Albemarle S.P.C.A., 3355 Berkmar Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
