January 28, 1944 - June 7, 2020 Harold Wayne Davis, 76, of North Garden, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, with his wife and son, Michael, by his side. Wayne was born on January 28, 1944, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to the late Floyd Favorite and Ethel Maude Wade Davis. His many years as a police officer, both with Charlottesville and Albemarle County, volunteering with the Rescue Squad, and later as a magistrate, and his innate skill at storytelling, gave him myriad anecdotes with which to regale his family around the supper table. And a large supper table it was at times, expanding to include, over time, numerous foster children. Though born and bred a city boy, he developed a deep love for hunting and the outdoors, which he carried throughout his life. He and his wife, Karen, along with grandson Heath, spent many happy weeks in their camper, with their fur babies, traveling the lower eastern seaboard and Pennsylvania. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Ann Davis Bradley; brothers Calvin Edgar Davis and Raymond Earl Davis; and niece Sharon Mikel Bradley. Wayne is survived by his wife of 47 years, Karen Faye Herndon Davis; five children, John Wayne Davis (Karen), Robert Wayne Davis (Joan), Michael Wayne Davis, Bryan Wayne Davis (Holly), and Kari Anne Davis Vance (Chad); 13 grandchildren, including a very special grandson Francis Heath Bellinger, who he and Karen raised as their own from a toddler; and Troy Leber, who entered this family as a foster child and became very much a loved fifth son. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

