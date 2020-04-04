October 17, 1936 - Wednesday, March 25, 2020 Harold Davis, well known and respected custom home builder, in the Charlottesville area, passed away on March 25, 2020, he was 83. He was described by many as a "Legendary Gentleman" and a man that exemplified the ethical behavior by conducting Real Estate transactions on occasions with only a "handshake". He was preceded in death by his wife, Rether L. Davis. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Manis Davis and Loula M. Davis. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, brothers, Warren and Lawrence, both of Alexandria, Virginia; brother, Hollis and sister, Helen Dunn, both of Charlottesville, Virginia; one niece, Jean Goolsby of Charlottesville, Virginia; and one nephew, Kelly Davis of Alexandria, Virginia. He is survived by his son, Anthony T. Davis and longtime girlfriend, Lisa, whom he considered like a daughter. He is also survived by his daughter, Rita S. Gevry and fiance', Wendell. His interests included history, geography and reading. In his earlier years he enjoyed spending time at the beach and he was an avid lover of the mountains. He will leave a tremendous void in our hearts and will be greatly missed by his family. Private service will be held for immediate family. Teague Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
