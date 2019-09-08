Memorial and Communion Service at Christ Episcopal Church 120 W High Street for Robert Lawson Davis begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, followed by internment of his ashes, as well as those of Alice Andrews Davis who predeceased him on May 24, 2009, in the Church Memorial Garden. Gather thereafter in Meade Hall for refreshment and fellowship. Come one and all who would like to commemorate the long, many-layered life of Dad, Papa, Lawson, Brother Davis.

