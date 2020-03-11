James W. Davis Sr., 88, of Crozet, Dear Daddy and Granddaddy stepped over into eternity on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He joined our mama, Earlene S. Davis, whom he missed dearly since her passing in 2018. Dad was born April 19, 1931, to Henry Davis and Mary Barksdale of Clifton Forge, Va. He was raised by his grandparents, Jim and Rosa Barksdale. He grew up in the railroad industry and loved to collect rail sets. His biggest passion was collecting coins, of which he could sit for hours going through quarters. Dad worked for El Dupont 32 years and County of Albemarle for 20 years retiring at the young age of 75. He was a lifetime fireman with the Crozet Volunteer Department. He was a graduate of Crozet High School class of 1947. He was preceded in death by his son, Larkin Woolfrey; stepmom, Ruby P. Davis; and half brother, Arley Heironimus. He is survived by three daughters, Priscilla Bowman and Gary, Judy Steele, and Becky Davis; two sons, Billy Davis and Jenny, and Mike Davis and Karen; daughter-in-law, Linda Defanbaugh; cousin, Wayne Barksdale; seven grandchildren, Troy Zeller, Wendy Zeller, Gabrielle Chavigny, Mike Davis, Ashley Moore, Cody Davis, and Kristina Strickler; and nine great-grandchildren, Taylor Strickler, Briana Strickler, Hayley Davis, Hannah Davis, Aidan Chavigny, Sophia Moore, Olivia Moore, Caiden Davis and Grayson Davis. We will miss him dearly, but know he joined mama in the presence of god. Special appreciation and thanks go to his granddaughter, Kristina Strickler and daughter-in-law, Jenny Davis for the loving care they provided during his illness. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, in Crozet, Va. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Commonwealth Christian Community, 140 Patterson Mill Lane, Crozet, Va., with Paster Paul Hollifield officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens.
