William "Bill" Davis Sr., 67, of Scottsville, quietly left his earthly home on Monday, September 2, 2019. Just hours before he flew to his Heavenly home, there was a beautiful rainbow right outside his window, letting us know that God was near. He was born on September 25, 1951. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Evelyn Davis, and two brothers, Tommy and Dennis. Bill was an avid hunter. For many years he oversaw the operations at the Appleberry Mountain Hunt Club. He taught concealed carry/gun training classes and made countless new friendships while doing so. Bill enjoyed his morning coffee, breakfast, and gossip with his buddies at Lumpkin's Restaurant, Fox's Cafe and Moose's By The Creek Restaurant. Survivors include his devoted wife of 38 years, Betty Pollard Davis; his children, Keith Davis, Tonya Jordan, and Steven "Boo" Davis and wife, Rachel; his stepdaughter, Carolyn; four grandchildren, Haley, Justin, Savannah, and Peyton; his siblings, Patsy, Martha, Wayne, Wally, Pam, Jerry Wayne, and Joy; his loyal Golden Retriever, Hunter; along with many other family members and friends. A memorial celebration of Bill's life will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home by the Rev. George Morris. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Wesley's Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Martha Black, 1794 Rolling Road S., Scottsville, VA 24590. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
