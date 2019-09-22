On early Saturday morning, August 17, 2019, while staying with family, Theresa Reese Davis sustained a fall from which she would not recover. Prior to her fall, Theresa was still laughing and loving and marveling at the world, even as she became more and more frustrated with her waning strength. Born in Los Angeles, Calif., in 1930, Theresa faced hardship due to the early loss of her father, but she proved resilient, going to work as a teenager to help support her mother. Later, she married Richard McGuire Davis and moved to Happy Creek Farm, near Gordonsville, where she raised their family. In the early 70s, she started her first business with dear friend Mary Katherine Burns (Allard), designing and creating caftans and skirts. Divorced in the mid-70s, Theresa dared to open a small kitchen shop in Gordonsville, called Serendipity, which attracted shoppers from around the area. Later, with neighbor Lis Christian, she opened a women's clothing shop on the Corner, called The Garment District. The store flourished for many years, and people still recall it fondly. In retirement, Theresa focused almost exclusively on family. She was never far from her magic slate (read: ipad), sending and receiving messages from family. She enjoyed traveling to the beach or river or to the homes of her various children. And, most notably, she loved hosting family dinners -- it was her great joy to be surrounded by her tribe at the dinner table. Her children (plus spouses) and grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the loves of her life, and, while she could drive us a little crazy with her concerns for us all, she was an example of boundless love, and we miss her terribly. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to the Charlottesville Area Food Bank at www.brafb.org. Nothing was more important to Theresa than her ability to gather and feed her family; thus she gave regularly to the Food Bank to help others do the same. A funeral mass for Theresa will be held at Holy Comforter Catholic Church on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 4 p.m.
