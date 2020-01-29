March 5, 1922 - January 14, 2020 Mary Ann de Jong died on January 14, 2020, at the age of 97, at her home in Sea Girt, N.J. in the company of her five children. She was born in Massachusetts on March 5, 1922, to Russian immigrants, Julias Pronko and Domenka Rusewicz, and orphaned when she and her sister, Ann McCarthy were 1 and 2 1/2 years old (respectively). Caretakers raised them in the Catholic faith, instilling a sustaining force in their lives. At the age of 16, she graduated from high school and was taken under guardianship by Daniel H. Shay (Captain WWI) of North Reading, Massachusetts, where the town's high school still bears his name. Our family is grateful to the Shays for many a joyful summer in North Reading. Mary Ann graduated from nursing school just in time to volunteer for service to our country during World War II. She served her maximum allowable time for nurses working in a combat zone (Philippines and New Guinea) and was discharged as a First Lieutenant. She met her husband of 33 years during a series of flights between NYC and Boston when she was working as a stewardess (the first flight attendants had to be nurses). Abraham (Bram) de Jong was taking courses at Harvard at the time and was an international commodities dealer. They married soon thereafter and raised three boys and two girls on a global basis. Ann was born in NYC, Bram in Woburn, Mass., Frans and Felice in Singapore, and Peter in Summit, N.J. Mary Ann was a mother and part time nurse for 24 years in Westfield, New Jersey. After moving to Sea Girt, N.J. in 1983, she gardened passionately, read voraciously, and raised her fast friend Pinocchio, a raucous yellow-naped parrot. She was a grandmother to eight and a mother-in-law to four, Liesje Hodgson of New York City and Alison Hodgson of Los Angeles, California (children of Ann de Jong and Bob Hodgson of Sea Girt, N.J.), Jackson de Jong of Dallas Texas, Tyler de Jong of Mission Texas and Jessica de Jong of Mission Texas (children of Peter and Robin de Jong of Mission, Texas), Andrew de Jong of Madison, Wisconsin, Daniell de Jong of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Kate de Jong of Charlottesville, Virginia (children of Frans and Ann de Jong of Charlottesville, Virginia). Martin and Felice de Jong Andersson of Sea Girt, N.J. We will all miss her keen observations, quick wit, poetry recitations and choice vocabulary, especially during family games of Scrabble, which she seldom lost. Two of her very many favorite and well timed quips are: "He who is not present has no future" and "Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof". Mary Ann was predeceased by her husband, Bram in 1980 and her sister Ann in 2019. A memorial mass will be said at St. Rose Roman Catholic Church in Belmar, N.J. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations made to The Meridien Hospice in Neptune, N.J.
