Mary Louise Dearnley, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after receiving wonderful care at Hospice House for several months. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Houston Elliott and Adelia Cohn Hall Elliott; her two brothers, Edward and Robert Jr.; her husband, James L. Dearnley; and their daughter, Kim McEntire. Mary Lou was born in 1921 in Wilmington, Del., growing up on a dairy farm near Kennett Square, Pa. She attended a one-room schoolhouse before graduating from Kennett Square High School where she enjoyed theater and English. Always a storyteller, she entertained others throughout her life with tales of her many adventures on an active farm and beyond. Before graduating from Connecticut College, Mary Lou met her future husband while attending summer school and married him in 1943 in the midst of World War II draft and deployment. They were happily married for 74 years. During college she was co-editor of the school newspaper and participated in field hockey and fencing. She enjoyed many other sports during her lifetime including snow skiing, canoeing, golf and tennis. Mary Lou was a frequent volunteer throughout her life, volunteering during World War II to watch for enemy submarine boats off the N.J. coast. She volunteered as a librarian, as a Junior League member and provided leadership for community and political causes. In the 1960's, she helped create several indoor exhibits in the Museum of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia, expressing her love of nature and the outdoors. In 1961 she and her husband put their faith in Christ which had a profound influence on her life. Mary Lou became actively involved in the women's ministry and teaching Sunday School at their church in Pennsylvania. She greatly enjoyed teaching for Child Evangelism Fellowship in homes and in hospitals and became a popular Precept Bible teacher for many years. At the annual summer camp of Faith Mountain Mission in Kentucky she was in charge of crafts and doing Bible lessons. She was passionate about praying for others, helping and comforting those in need and telling them of her Savior's love. Flower arranging, gardening and writing letters were things she enjoyed. Other joys included raising three children, loving her extended family, reading and always learning, and traveling to visit missionaries, family and friends. Her interest in history led her to put together an extensive lineage of both her and her husband's family. She was well known in her family for delicious pies, fun sayings and butterfly kisses! Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Cindy Schoeffel and her husband, Mark, of Charlottesville; and her son, Christopher Dearnley of Costa Rica. She was also loved by her ten grandchildren, Kimberly Schoeffel of Charlottesville, Rebecca McEntire of Charlottesville, Jeff McEntire and wife, Marisa, of Charleston, S.C., Beth Kalombo and husband, Gil, of Yakima Wash., Sarah Gregoria and husband, Anthony, of Williamsburg, Va., Steve Schoeffel and wife, Sarah, of Denver, Colo., Jon Schoeffel and wife, Cori, of Baltimore, and Larisa, Josiah and Isaac Dearnley of Costa Rica. 13 great-grandchildren will miss her, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Mary Lou's life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church on Park Street, where she was a member for 10 years. Please wear shades of blue, pink and purple to honor her love of color! The family will receive friends immediately after the celebration. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, samaritanspurse.org. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.hillandwood.com.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM EDT FRIDAY... * HEAT INDEX VALUES...AROUND 105 DEGREES ON FRIDAY DUE TO TEMPERATURES IN MIDDLE TO UPPER 90S AND DEWPOINTS IN THE UPPER 60S TO LOWER 70S. * IMPACTS...DANGEROUSLY HIGH TEMPERATURES AND HUMIDITY COULD QUICKLY CAUSE HEAT STRESS OR HEAT STROKE IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HIGH TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HIGH TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY - CALL 911. &&
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.