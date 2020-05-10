January 19, 1949 - Monday, May 4, 2020 Edward J. Deasy Jr, 71, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, from complications associated with COVID-19. Ed was born in New York City and attended Washington College, where he studied philosophy and was photo editor of the yearbook. He moved to Charlottesville in the 1970s to work at the Virginia Transportation Research Council as a photographer. He was an innovator of technology, bringing its use to the agency where he worked for over 30 years. He had many friends from the various places he lived in the Charlottesville community. Ed's sensitivity, keen wit and creative eye made him easy to be around and hard to forget. Ed was an extraordinary photographer, amateur radio operator and a gifted musician. He was a coffee aficionado, cat whisperer, mountain biker, lover of nature and chocolate. Ed was a gentle, kind soul with a wonderful sense of humor. Ed was loved by his wife, Susan Temple; and his step-children and their spouses, Seth Fischer and Ok-Hyun Lee (Atlanta, GA) and Rachael Reeves and Brad Reeves (Sarasota, Fla.); and many dear friends far and near. Cremation Society of Virginia 305 Rivanna Plaza Drive, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901, (434) 244-0046
