Margaret "Maggie" Jane DelBiondo Margaret "Maggie" Jane DelBiondo passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, following a 15-year battle with cancer. She was born on March 7, 1968, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to George and Kathryn (Vogelsang) Parker. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James "Jimmy" Parker. Maggie is survived by her three sons, Michael, Robert and his wife, Cassandra, and Giovanni; her daughter, Gabrielle, and their father, Michael DelBiondo Sr.; as well as her sisters, Alison Doris, Carol Oak, Evelyn Parker, Christine Parker, and Kathryn Parker; her brother, George; as well as numerous other extended family members and her many friends. She wore a bracelet which stated "I am the storm," and nothing could be more accurate. She battled cancer with the strength of a hurricane, enduring each round of treatment and setbacks with massive energy and the renewed optimism only brought by drenching spring rains. She focused on the future with the intensity of lightning, never giving in to statistics, survival rates, or negative news. Her strength, both physical and emotional, and idealistic attitude left those who were fortunate enough to know her in awe once learning of her prognosis. She maintained a thunderous presence in the lives of those she loved and who loved her, and her journey in this world has forever changed the lives of her closest family. Maggie expressed herself through her many passions including music, art, cooking, and billiards, and she enjoyed the opportunities to help people while working as a pharmacy technician. Her love for learning never ceased as her interests grew wide and varied, never stifled by what most would have perceived as a lack of time. She continually sought out new hobbies, and relished the chances to support loved ones in the pursuit of their own goals and dreams. Maggie's love and friendship were a gift to all who knew her, and her joyous spirit will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held in Charlottesville, Virginia, in September, 2020. Exact date and location are to be determined.

