July 20, 1977 - October 8, 2019 Todd Delk of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, near his childhood home in Shipman, Virginia. He was the son of Bar Delk and Doris Johnson Delk of Lovingston, Virginia. Besides his parents, Todd is survived by his brother, Clay and his family; and a wide community of friends and family in the Virginia and North Carolina. Celebrations of Todd's life will be held at a later date in Lovingston, Virginia, and Raleigh, North Carolina. Memorial arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel in Lovingston, Virginia (434-263-4097). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy at appalachiantrail.org. https://www.facebook.com/WellsSheffield-Funeral-Chapel-1425139394452285/
