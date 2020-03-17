January 12, 1943 - Saturday, March 14, 2020 Johnnie Lee Demetsky, 77, of Charlottesville, Va., died peacefully on March 14, 2020 at the Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Hospice Care. Born on January 12, 1943, in Augusta, Ga., she was the daughter of John and Evelyn Chambers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Lee, sisters, Anne and Audrey; and her beloved grandmother, Annie Laurie Humphrey, with whom she lived during much of her youth. She received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of Florida, and a master's degree in European Studies from the University of Pittsburgh, where she met her husband, Michael, who was studying at neighboring Carnegie Mellon University. She was a dedicated mother and wife with a passion for learning and art, personally and for her children. Johnnie Lee is survived by her husband, Michael; her sons, Nathan and his wife, Bridget, of Philadelphia, Pa., Basil and his wife, Mandy, of Hermosa Beach, Calif., and Justin and his wife, Elissa, of Lehi, Utah; and grandsons, Griffin, Luke, and Beau. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at the University of Virginia Hospital and the Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Hospice Care. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a private interment will be held at St. Vincent Ferrer Columbarium at St. Thomas Aquinas Priory on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Service information
1:00AM
-
-, - -
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.