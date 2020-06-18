June 8, 2020 Sue Ann DeMong, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was comforted by her family and her strong Roman Catholic faith. Sue was born in Inglewood, California to Marian and David Liddle on April 17, 1944, and grew up in Whittier, California as one of seven children in a large Irish Catholic family. Sue graduated from St. Paul's High School in Santa Fe Springs and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology, and a Master of Science in Gerontology and Leisure from California State University Long Beach (CSULB). A lifelong educator, Sue taught high school biology, graduate courses in gerontology at CSULB, and fitness and strength courses for older adults. Sue was devoted to her family, her Catholic faith, and her love of fitness. She is survived by her two beloved daughters and son-in-laws, Cheri and Tom Hubbard and Lynn and David Waidelich; her six grandchildren, Catherine, Marian Claire, and Andrew Hubbard, and Matthew, Mary Elizabeth, and Daniel Waidelich; and her supportive former husband, Richard DeMong. Sue is also survived by five of her siblings, David Liddle, Mary Reinhardt, Patricia Barden, John Liddle, and Jeannie Spahr. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marian and David Liddle; and her brother, Robert Liddle. Sue enjoyed running, playing games with her grandchildren, going to mass, talking with her daughters, and watching baseball. She loved being outdoors and enjoying the beauty of nature. Throughout her life, Sue lived in California, Texas, the Philippines, Colorado, and Virginia. She spent her last years as an active resident at Our Lady of Peace and was very happy in the care of the loving staff in the Nursing Center. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 9 a.m., at the Church of the Incarnation in Charlottesville, Virginia and will be live streamed so that all may attend safely. Because of the Coronavirus, a memorial will be held at a future date at Rose Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary in Whittier, California, where Sue will be buried. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Sue DeMong https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate or Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654 or https://www.catholiccharities.net/DonateNow/ GeneralDonations.aspx. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.hillandwood.com.
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.