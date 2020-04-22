Ty Elliott Denby died on April 7, 2020, after a fierce battle with pancreatic cancer. Ty was born in Charlottesville, on December 4, 1982. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Caleb and Bea Denby and William Daniel and Margaret Rosebud Sprouse. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Erin Rateau Denby and daughters, Kara Ambrose (8) and Sadie Rea (5). Ty is also survived by his parents, Kevin and Geneva Denby and his sister, Ashley (Devon) Noble, all of Scottsville; his in-laws, Munro and Sharon Rateau and his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Rateau (Wes) Wilson of Palmyra. Nephews Cullen Wilson and Maddox and Jackson Noble will also treasure their time with Uncle Ty. There are also numerous aunts and uncles and cousins who adored Ty, including Ryan Denby and Laura Denby Ruffino of Texas. Ty was blessed with many great friends, most notably Dr. Emily Dunston Hodnett of Richmond and Corey Sherk of California, Richie Estes of Troy and Drew Knick of Greene County, all of whom encouraged him. Ty was a truly exceptional man in many ways. He excelled academically at Fluvanna County High (2001) and then at VMI (2005). At VMI he excelled athletically as a pole-vaulter and decathlete. His close relationships with his Brother Rats (Jim Driggs, Garrett Brickner, Dan Harrison and Bill Pearl) gave him much joy and love over the years and especially strength over these last weeks. Their "Ty stories" are evidence of that. Ty was also the successful business owner of James River Builders and he built many personal relationships with clients he strived to help recover from fire/water damage in their homes and businesses.He treasured "his guys" at Builders and both taught and learned from them. He was a GREAT employer. Ty loved candy-especially Jolly Ranchers. This might possibly explain his affinity for "girlie" drinks with umbrellas and with champagne. He was an avid golfer (thanks Munro and Uncle Keith), snow skier (thanks Drew), boogie boarder (Kara and Sadie), outdoorsman, fisherman (Kevin) and hunter (we will have to take Ty's word on this since no deer were in evidence), and traveler (always with Erin). In general, Ty was a lover of life. He anticipated each new day and challenge and always worked towards a goal. His sense of humor was legendary and his beautiful smile was loved by all who knew him! Ty contributed generously to his community in many ways and he also kept close ties with and upheld the ideals of VMI. Ty personified integrity and excellence and leadership on his journey through his short but amazing life!
