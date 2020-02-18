5/2/1920 - Friday, February 7, 2020 Mildred Evelyn Detamore, 99, of Harrisonburg, died on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community. Mildred was born on May 2, 1920, in Philadelphia, Pa., a daughter of the late Wyatt Beasley and Henrietta Elizabeth (Powell) Haney. Mildred was a talented cook and delighted in preparing meals for her family. Her recipes were published in a book, A Taste of Love, copies of which are treasured by her family. She was also a talented quilt maker who won prizes at the Augusta County Fair. She was active in church and volunteer work, serving in many positions during her long and faithful life. She was united in marriage to Woodie Woodrow Detamore, of Charlottesville, who preceded her in death. She is survived by a son, Woodie Winston Detamore of Mt. Crawford; daughters, Mildred Ann Jones of Cary, N.C., and Linda Gayle Trudgeon of Mocksville, N.C.; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. In addition to her parents and husband, Mildred was also preceded in death by siblings, Violet Owens, Virginia Mawyer, Naomi Wilson, Ida Hughes, and W.B. Haney Jr. A memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church in Grottoes. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Olivet Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sunnyside Retirement Home Fellowship Fund, 600 University Blvd, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com. Johnson Funeral Service 201 Dogwood Avenue, Grottoes, VA 24441
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
4517 Rockfish Road
Grottoes, VA 24441
2:00PM-3:00PM
2575 Garth Road
Charlottesville, VA 22901
