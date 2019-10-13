LTC (ret) Paul Dickerson LTC (ret) Paul Dickerson passed away October 7, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born in Charlottesville, Va. to James and Elnora Dickerson. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margie; daughter, Dana (Rodney) and numerous nieces and nephews. He served in the U.S. Army for 28 years to include the Korean and Vietnam wars.

