Louise V. DiFiore, 92, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at The Laurels Nursing Home. She was born on May 30, 1927, in Louisa, Co. Va., near Zion Cross Roads. She was the youngest child of the late Eugene and Maude "Dolly" Harris. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by brothers, Lewis, Ernest and Russell Harris; sisters, Minnie Harris, Annie Morris, Effie Morris, Lucy Graves, and Mary Knight; and her son, Dennis Brown and her husband, Bernace Brown and Joseph J. DiFiore. She is survived by her children, Keith Brown (Kim), Deborah J. Brown, and Gino A. DiFiore and daughter-in-law, Courtney Brown; grandchildren, Angela Hochstetler, Kristie Eubanks-Brown, Joshua, Mark, and Jacob Brown, Jessica Lundgren and Holly Gray; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; stepchildren, Ralph DiFiore, Lina Judson, Joseph DiFiore; and her special companion, Charles Durrer Sr. Foremost in her life was her family, providing for her children, and supplying unconditional love. One of her greatest gifts to her family and friends was her wonderful cooking. She went to work to help her mother at the age of 14 after the passing of her father; even with only a seventh grade education Louise never had a problem finding a job. She was a faithful employee working over 60 years at various factories and grocery stores in the Charlottesville area including the Sewing Factory, Stromberg-Carlson, Chemtron, ESAB, A&P, Super Fresh and as a personal caregiver. The family would like to thank the staff at JABA Adult Day Care, Blue Ridge Pace and The Laurels Unit I, for the comfort and care they provided our mother the past several years. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Mount View Baptist Church, 908 Saint Clair Ave. Interment will follow at Monticello Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial contributions be made to JABA Adult Day Care (https://www.jabacares.org/) and the Alzheimer's Association(https://www.alz.org/). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.