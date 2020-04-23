December 24, 1938 - Monday, April 13, 2020 Sondra passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born in Washington, D.C., on December 24, 1938. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Joanne Bowler. Sondra worked for the Veterans Administration in Washington, D.C. until her retirement and moved to Palmyra, Va. She enjoyed baking, antiques and had a love of all animals. In her retirement she worked with the Fluvanna County SPCA and ran their thriftshop in Scottsville, Va. She will be remembered for her friendly smile and infectious laugh. She is survived by longtime friend and business partner, Alicia McMurray of Palmyra, Va.; one son, Edward Dike and wife, Jeanne, of Stephens City, Va.; one granddaughter, Danielle Dike of Boyertown, Pa.; and one grandson, Allen Dike of Stephens City, Va. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
