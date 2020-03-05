Catherine "Rush" Lila Dillard, 87, of Esmont, died on Sunday, March 1, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Esmont. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Thacker Brothers Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Dillard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

