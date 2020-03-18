Myrtle (Medley) Dillard September 11, 1925 - Friday, March 13, 2020 Myrtle (Medley) Dillard, 94, of Charlottesville, transitioned to her heavenly home on March 13, 2020. Born on September 11, 1925, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Virginia Louise Medley and Willie Ulysses Baker of Aroda, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Grafton W. Dillard Jr., and her eldest daughter, Barbara A. (Medley) Cotton.. She is survived by her daughter, Vernett; son, Roy; stepdaughter, Doris; three grandchildren, Isabel Wright (Jonathan), Maurice Jackson, and Natasha Scott of Charlottesville; eight great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren, as well as a host of cousins and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Hill and Wood Chapel, 201 North, 1st Street, Charlottesville, (434-296-6148) on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Doyle Thomas of Jerusalem Baptist Church, officiating. Visitation with the family will begin one-half hour prior to start of service. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Hill and Wood Funeral Home; www.hillandwood.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Myrtle Dillard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries