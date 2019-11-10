Anthony Joseph Dimasi Sr., 78, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born on June 1, 1941, in Richmond, Va. Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Giovanna Surace, and his father, Guiseppi Dimasi. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Tony lived a full and joyful life surrounded by family. His family relied on his strength and wisdom. He was greatly loved by his family and in their hearts forever. He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church and lived a life of unwavering faith in the lord. Tony prided himself on being a fair man. He was loyal to his friends; once befriended, you were a friend for life. Tony had a strong worth ethic and expected the same from others. He was a district manager for Safeway Stores, Inc. for several decades and continued in grocery management until his early retirement. After his retirement he spent many years assisting Estate Sales Unlimited. Tony was a lifelong practicing martial artist in Karate and Myo Sim, reaching black belt level. Tony married his childhood sweetheart, Jenny L. Dimasi, in 1960. He is also survived by daughter, Gina Mawyer and husband, Curtis; son, Joey Dimasi and wife, Lori; and daughter, Kathy Miller and husband, Troy. Tony had five grandchildren, Justin Mawyer and wife, Gennie Mawyer, Brad Mawyer, Lindsey Sass and husband, Ben, Skyler Dimasi, and Ryan Shifflett. Tony also touched the lives of two precious great-grandchildren, Kylie Grace Mawyer and Maddox Christoph Sass. In addition, he was loved by many four legged family members, most of all his dog Tojo. The family is receiving friends for a celebration of life at Teague Funeral Home on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 2 until 4 p.m. Friends are also invited to attend a funeral service at Teague Funeral Home on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. Family will be holding a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a charity of your choice.
