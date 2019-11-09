Anthony Joseph Dimasi Sr., 78, of Charlottesville, died on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. The family will recieve friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Teague Funeral Home. Interment will be private.
