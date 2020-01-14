Ervel Norma Carpenter Dixon, 93, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at her home. She was born in Madison County to the late Alvin Holland Carpenter and Carrie Norma Gibbs Carpenter. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Randolph Tucker Dixon; and a brother, Michael Howard Carpenter. Ervel grew up on her father's dairy farm in Oak Park and lived in Madison County where she and Randolph raised their family. She was a member of Madison Church of the Brethren, Madison Garden Club since 1963, Daughters of the American Revolution, co-founder of the Brightwood Ruritan Club, and former Madison Home Demonstration Club. Her passion was arranging flowers and she worked at the former Hebron Valley Florist for many years. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Dixon Hawkins and Patti Dixon Lillard and husband, Steve, all of Madison; brother, Alvin Holland (Hollie) Carpenter II; grandchildren, Aaron Hawkins, Matt Hawkins and wife, Hilary, Brent Lillard and wife, Jessica, Kari Lillard Gaviria and husband, Jason; great-grandchildren, Mac, Eppie, and Oak Hawkins, Ryker and Crew Gaviria, and Locklan Lillard. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Madison Church of the Brethren with Pastor Ed Morris and Pastor Johnny Hawkins officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Following the service, the family will receive friends at the home of Kari and Jason Gaviria. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, Va. 22911.
Dixon, Ervel Norma Carpenter
