John Livermore Dodge passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, in Charlotteville. He was born in Newburyport, Mass. on November 3, 1931. He went to Belmont Hill School and graduated from Brown University in 1954. Then, at Darden School of Business, where he was his class secretary, he graduated in 1959. He and his wife, Anne, settled in Charlottesville in 1994. He joined Habitat for Humanity in building houses and starting the HFH store. He became a director and then Chairman of the board of directors for many years. He was also a faithful member of the Friday morning men's Bible study at First Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Anne, and his children, Mindy, Tony and Emmett. He is also survived by his step-daughter, Maggie Owen. There will be a memorial service at Christ Episcopal Church at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.