Betty Jean Bell Dodson, of Orange, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at her home. She was born on June 9, 1942, in Gordonsville, to the late John Thomas Bell and Dorothy Mae Armstrong Bell. She was also preceded in death by a brother, John Thomas Bell Jr. Betty was an avid collector of antiques and flea market merchandise, participated in the Richard Petty Racing School, and was an active member of the Knights of Chapel Church of the Brethren. She is survived by her husband, Larry Granville Dodson; daughter, Andrea Jean Bunce and husband, Brian; son, Stephen Robert Mahalick; sister, Pamela Bell Henry; four grandchildren; Stephanie Ann Mahalick and fiance' Travis Clore, David Allen Mahalick, Brandon Edward Bunce, Tyler Andrew Bunce and life partner, Lauren Hicks; and one great-grandchild, Trinity Grace Clore. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, Va. Interment will be held at Graham Cemetery in Orange, Va. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.