August 8, 1942 - Sunday, February 23, 2020 Sue Ratcliffe Dofflemoyer, 77, of Woodberry Forest Rd., Orange, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center, in Charlottesville. Born on August 8, 1942, in Orange, she was the daughter of the late William Lee Ratcliffe and Flora Morris Ratcliffe. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Leigh Dofflemoyer; and a sister, Jane R. Townsend. Sue was a member of the Orange Baptist Church and was a secretary in the insurance business. Sue is survived by her husband, Luther Franklin Dofflemoyer Jr.; a nephew, Thomas Townsend and wife, Robyn; and two great nephews, Noah and Ben Townsend. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Orange Baptist Church, interment will be held at the Graham Cemetery. The Rev. Alan Miller will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Orange Baptist Church. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family. Preddy Funeral Home 250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.
