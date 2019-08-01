Richard Markwood Dollens , 80, of Crozet, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born on October 5, 1938, in Crozet, Virginia, the son of Merritt Dollens. He was preceded in death by two sons, Tyree Andrew Dollens and Markwood David Dollens He is survived by his wife, Barbara Painter Dollens of Crozet; sister, Dolly Wiley and her husband, Tom Jarvis; one son, Charles Franklin Dollens; grandchildren, Richard D. Dollens and wife, Crystal Dollens, Chuckie Dollens and his fiancee', Samantha Hall, Rebekah Dollens and her fiancé, Jamie Hunt, Dustin Dollens and his fiancee', Tori Hicks, Markwood Dollens and his girlfriend, Kristen, and Reba Dollens and her boyfriend, Corey; and eight great-grandchildren, Thomas, Tyler, Markinsey, Ava, Harper, Natalie, Owen, and Sawyer. He was previously an employee at Acme for 25 years and employed by Staunton Lime Rock Quarry as a truck driver for 28 years. Was known as "Woodchopper" as his handle. Family suggest that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m, Friday, August 2, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Home Chapel in Crozet. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at a private cemetery, in Dollens Hollow, with Pastor Jim Hardwick officiating (Please car pool if possible). Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.