Mrs. Shelvie Mollie Byrd Donovan, 72, of Palmyra, passed away on January 22, 2020, while battling cancer. She was a courageous fighter who never gave up. Shelvie was a beautiful person inside and out. She was a kind, caring, loving person with an infectious sense of humor. She lived her life based around her most prized possession, family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Early Thomas Donovan Sr.; son, Early Thomas Donovan Jr, (also known as Skeeter); father, Earnest L. Taylor Sr.; mother, Estelle Porter Taylor; brother, Robert Lee Taylor; and sister, Laverne Barlow. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Laura Donovan; granddaughters, Jennifer Donovan (Christopher Shifflett), Lindsey Donovan (Frankie Loving), and Valerie Hahn (Justin Hahn); her great-granddaughters, Daja, Asia, Maya, Skyler, and Chloe; her brother, Earnest Taylor Jr. (Renee); sister, Francis Barlow (Dale); and brother-in-law, Sammy (Laverne). A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at Beulah Baptist Church in Kents Store, with Pastor Jason Taylor officiating. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 3 until 4:30 p.m. at Sheridan Funeral Home in Kents Store. If you would like to honor Shelvie's memory with a gift, in leu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Mail donation to 1633 Kents Store Way, Kents Store, VA 23084.
Donovan, Shelvie Mollie Byrd
