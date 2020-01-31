Helen Marie Dorning, 80, of Charlottesville, died on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at University of Virginia Medical Center Emergency Room. Helen was beloved for her dedication to family, joyful outlook on life, adventurous spirit, and exceptional kindness to everyone, everywhere, except on the tennis court, where she loved to win. Born on October 30, 1939, in Manhattan, N.Y., she grew up in Flushing, Queens, the daughter of Francis and Helen Driscoll, her father a lawyer and her mother a high school French teacher. Helen earned a B.A. in psychology from Queens College, City University of New York, where she played on the women's basketball and tennis teams. It was the era before Title IX support for women's athletics, but that didn't hold her back. Her childhood and college athletic experiences led to a life-long passion for sports, focused mostly on tennis where she took her competitive activities rather seriously. She worked at Angel Guardian in Mineola, N.Y., in the foster care program, and while there began graduate classes in social work at Fordham University. She paused her career after the birth of her first child and later moved with her husband to the Midwest, eventually resuming her studies to earn a Masters of Social Work in Administration from the University of Illinois. After that, she worked for Family Services of Champaign County, Illinois, as director of several services for the elderly, including Meals on Wheels. Helen was active in mind, body and spirit throughout her life. She played competitive tennis well into her seventies. She could often be found on the courts at the Boar's Head Sports Club, not uncommonly besting much younger players. When she had to step back from tennis, Helen kept active with water aerobics. She had a sharp mind, and keen wit. She loved to read, be it newspapers, the New Yorker, or a good work of fiction. She belonged to not one, but three book clubs. Her competitiveness was not limited to the tennis court, she also played a mean game of bridge with her two bridge groups. Nevertheless, Helen loved everybody, and everybody loved Helen. Helen was a board member of Our Lady of Peace retirement community for 35 years, serving as secretary of the board for more than 20 years. She also was a Catholic lay eucharistic minister for some years. She shared her passion for books by teaching adults to read as a member of Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville. The girl from Queens lived abroad at various times in Italy and France. She continued her passion for new places in her later years as she and her husband John traveled the world. They ultimately settled on Biarritz, France, as a favorite spot because of its beaches and great food. And Helen, never, never stopped trying to improve her French. She was preceded in death by her brother, Francis; one son, James; and two nephews, Johnny and Frankie Krebs. She is survived by her husband, John; her sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor and John Krebs, of Farmingdale, N.Y.; a son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Courtney Dorning, of Bethesda, Md.; her daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Paul Hewes, of Bend, Ore.; five grandchildren, Caroline, Liam, Nicholas, Xavier and Sierra, and seven nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m. at Teague Funeral Service in Charlottesville. During the visitation, there will be a Catholic Blessing around 4 p.m. A funeral mass will be held Monday, February 3, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Church of the Incarnation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org), 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047, phone 404-935-6444, or to Charlottesville - Albemarle Rescue Squad (www.carsrescue.org), 828 McIntire Road, Charlottesville, VA 22902, phone 828-296-4825.
Dorning, Helen Marie
To send flowers to the family of Helen Dorning, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 2
Visitation
Sunday, February 2, 2020
2:00PM-6:00PM
Teague Funeral Service
2260 Ivy Road
Charlottesville, VA 22903
