Franklin Marshall Dowell, affectionately known as Marty or Frankie to friends and family, stepped into Heaven on Monday, April 20, 2020. There, he was reunited with his father, Franklin R. Dowell; his mother, Katie Sandridge; and his step-father, Paul Sandridge Sr. who had all preceded him in death. Marty was a successful businessman for over 23 years. He was a vibrant and lively soul with a big personality. He loved to laugh, debate and even instigate topics of intrigue or disagreement just to see where the discussion went. Marty was interested in many things such as gardening and music, but mostly he was a committed family man. He was a strong, proud patriarch who worked hard to keep his family close. He will be remembered most for having a huge heart and his willingness to do anything and everything for anyone. He also ran a youth group in Scottsville for a number of years for the teens in the local area. Survivors include his devoted wife of 28 years, Diane Dowell; a brother, Paul "Eddie" Sandridge Jr. and his wife, Anne; four sisters, Karen Dowell, Sharon Dowell Condoulis and her husband, Michael, Belinda Dowell Mcderment and her husband, and Stacy Dowell; a brother-in-law, Frank "Butch" McCarthy and his wife, Tina; several nieces and nephews, including Jessica Sandridge and her two girls, Michael (Allen) Condoulis, Evan Condoulis, Stacy McCarthy and her three girls, and Joseph McCarthy and his wife Crystal and their son; an uncle, Clinton "Mitch" Ray; an aunt, Theresa Martin and their families; as well as a very wide circle of friends. A small, private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Bethany Baptist Church in Charlottesville where he was a Deacon and member for most of his life. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Franklin Dowell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

