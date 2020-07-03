Kyle Michael Dowell, 36, of Waynesboro, entered into eternal rest on June 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, James C. Kiser. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving a nd devoted family, his mother, Emma Dowell Kiser; his loving wife, Brandy M. Dowell; three sons, Kyle M. Dowell Jr., Marquise Jones, and Maurice Jones, and one daughter, Serenity Harris, all of Waynesboro, and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Elkhill Baptist Church, with the Reverend Henry Banks officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Sign the guest register book at McClennyfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kyle Dowell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

