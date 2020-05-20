August 23, 1933 - Friday, May 15, 2020 Marian Vernell Dowell, 86, of North Garden, Virginia, departed this life on May 15, 2020, at The Laurels Nursing Home in Charlottesville. She was born on August 23, 1933, daughter of the late Jerry and Annie Henderson Dowell. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Geraldine Whindleton, Louise Dowell Miller, and Emily Bernice Kirby; three brothers, Early Dowell, Simon Dowell, and Hunter Dowell; nephew/son, Rodney Kirby Sr.; nephews, Bernard F. Dowell and Marvin Miller; nieces, Gloria Dowell, Linda Eddy, and Carolyn Miller; and other beloved family members. Marian Dowell joined First Baptist Church Covesville at an early age and remained an active member throughout her life. Sister Marian was a member of the Senior Choir, Missionary Society, and an Usher. Sis. Marian loved her church and her church family. She was a very active member and rarely missed a service if she could help it. Sis. Marian enjoyed the praise and worship portion of the service. She would often stand, dance, and sing along. Marian was a proud member of the first graduating class from Burley High School. After high school, she began to work in Charlottesville. Sis. Marian worked for over 50 years for Dr. John and Lucy Morris' family in Charlottesville, Va. She also worked for Dr. Schatz's Family and the Sakell's family. The families she worked for grew to become her family as well. She cared for them as if they were her own. Marian leaves to cherish her memory a devoted family including nephew/son, Ivar Dowell (Helen); devoted nieces, Vivian Dowell Craddock, Towanda Kirby, and Dorothy "CC" Whindleton; devoted nephews, Rodney Kirby Jr., Chester "CW" Whindleton (Kat), and Meredith "Butch" Whindleton (Jean); sister-in-law, Gladys Dowell; other devoted nieces and nephews who were just a call away to help; Johnny, David, Gordon, and Martha of the Morris family; her phone buddies, and many other devoted family and friends. Marian will be remembered for her big and gracious heart. She would do anything to help anyone. She will also be remembered for her famous cooking, especially her rolls and biscuits. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family at her annual cookouts where she was known to cut a rug. Aunt Marian, or Lulu as she was affectionally known, was loved by all and will truly be missed in her community. The family would like to thank the staff at Blue Ridge Internal Medicine and The Laurels of Charlottesville for the care provided to Marian. A special thanks goes to her nurse, Kimberly, who helped get her music and managed her phone. In Marian's last moments she was heard singing and giving God praise. Marian was heard repeating the words "God got me, God's my savior, I'm God's child", before going quiet. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at First Baptist Church Covesville, due to the pandemic. The viewing will be held from 12 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at J.F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel. The family asks in lieu of flowers, that family and friends make contributions to the Burley Varsity Club on her behalf. J.F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at wwwjfbellfuneralservices.com. J. F. Bell Funeral Home 108 Sixth St. N.W. Charlottesville, Virginia
