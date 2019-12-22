Warren Lee Dowell, 87, of Charlottesville, passed peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Albemarle Health & Rehabilitation Center. Warren was born on August 30, 1932 in Albemarle County, a son of the late Eppie H. and Grace (McDaniel) Dowell. Warren leaves his family and friends to celebrate his life and mourn his passing. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Mount View Baptist Church, 908 St. Clair Avenue. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the church. Thacker Brothers Funeral Home is assisting the family. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
Dowell, Warren
