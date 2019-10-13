Linda Lamurle Drake, 68, of Charlottesville, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Hill and Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel in Ruckersville. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
