Edith Lorine (Davis) Drumheller, 90, of Charlottesville and formerly of Scottsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the University of Virginia Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on April 3, 1929, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Arthur Edward and Annie Mabel (Gunter) Davis. In addition to her parents, she was welcomed at the gates of Heaven by her husband, Lewis; her son, Ralph; her sons-in-law, Wesley, James, and Bill; three grandchildren, Kathy, Amanda, and Billy Ray; and her siblings, Theodore, Robert, Arthur Jr., Clarence, Elizabeth, Beulah, and Eva. The Matriarch of the family, Edith was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking meals for them. She loved watching the Hallmark Channel and had a smile that would light up the room. Survivors include three daughters, Beverley, Faye, and Linda; two sons, Deanie and Lewis Jr. and his wife, Joyce; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a number of other extended family members and friends. She was loved by all and touched the hearts of everyone she met. A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Fluvanna Baptist Church Cemetery by the Reverend Alan Acree. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday, September 2, 2019, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
