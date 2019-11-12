Lewis Guy Drumheller Jr., 70, of Scottsville, Va., born on April 8, 1949, went to rest with our heavenly Father on November 5, 2019. Lewis was preceded in death by his two daughters, Kathy Taylor and Amanda Drumheller; his mother, Edith Drumheller; his father, Lewis Drumheller Sr.; and his brother, Ralph Drumheller. He is survived by his wonderful and loving wife of 46 years, Joyce Drumheller; six children, Robert Taylor of Arrington, Va., Kevin Taylor and Jennie of Buckingham Va., Randy Drumheller and Jennifer of Palmyra, Va., Shannon Drumheller and Gloria of Scottsville, Va., Kellie Decker and Tim of Scottsville, Va., and Kristen Pierce and Dustin of Howardsville, Va., many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, Percy Drumheller; three sisters, Linda Snead of Schuyler, Va., Karen Tackett of Charlottesville, Va., and Beverly Abernathy of Charlottesville, Va., and many more extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019, 1 p.m. at Collinswood Community Center.
