Julianna Smith Drumheller, age 72, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia. Julie was a native of Albemarle County and a longtime resident of Sandy Branch in Barboursville, Virginia. She was born on October 4, 1947, to William C. Smith and Mary Leake Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William L. Drumheller. She is survived by her brother, John W. Smith and his wife, Karen, of Barboursville; her niece, Cameron Smith Toms and her husband, Travis, also of Barboursville; as well as her dog and cherished companion, Lucy; and her nephews-in-law, Clifford B. Fleet, David R. Fleet, and Charles O. Fleet. Julie graduated from Rock Hill Academy and Smithdeal Massey Business College. She was retired from a long career as a Certified Medical Assistant during which she served as President of the American Association of Medical Assistants. The family would like to thank all of Julie's wonderful friends and neighbors who helped her and Lucy throughout her illness. A graveside service will be held at Holly Memorial Gardens on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. Teague Funeral Services is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
