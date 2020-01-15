Larry Drumheller, 69, of Schuyler, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Larry loved fishing, racing, gardening, and playing music with his friends. Born on January 10, 1951 he was a son of the late Robert Drumheller and Geraldine Drumheller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Drumheller. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Donna Drumheller; daughter, Missy Drumheller Anderson (Todd); sisters, Nancy Goad (Eddie) and Robin Salzbach (Ron); a special cousin and racing buddy, Joe Drumheller (Susan) as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family members who loved him. Funeral services for family and friends will be held at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel in Lovingston at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Memorials may be made in Larry's memory to the Albemarle SPCA. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. MacKnight of UVA, his care givers, John Bishop, Haley Harlow, and Angie Barbour, hospice nurse of Hospice of the Piedmont. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
