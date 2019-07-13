Susan Bishop Drumm "Sue", a resident of Barboursville, Albemarle County, Virginia, died on July 5, 2019, at the age of 63 years. Born on February 2, 1956, in Wareham, Massachusetts, Sue is survived by her husband of 26 years, Richard Baldwin Drumm, also of Barboursville, Virginia and by two daughters, Victoria Drumm of Mystic, Connecticut and Miranda Drumm and her partner, Mateo Amero of Albemarle County, Virginia. Additionally, she is survived by her mother and her stepfather, Eleanor and Robert Mower of Rochester, Massachusetts; and her sister, Lisa Hall of Marion, Massachusetts. Sue was preceded in death by her father, Robert W. Bishop Jr.; and a brother, Robert W. Bishop III. Sue received her undergraduate degree from Antioch College, Yellow Springs, Ohio in 1980 and a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1984. She was employed as a lawyer and advocate for many years, most recently as the Long-Term Care Ombudsman at the Jefferson Area Board for Aging in Charlottesville, Virginia, a position from which she retired in 2018. After retirement, Sue continued to engage in activities she enjoyed, among them birding, taking care of her family and spending time in the company of her many close and loyal friends. The following are excerpts from comments of Sue's many friends and co-workers upon hearing of her death: Sue was an amazing advocate, a gentle, loving and kind spirit. She moved with grace in all of her interactions. She cared deeply for her clients and her peers as well as the position she occupied, a role which she held close to her heart. Katie Batten Sue was a tireless advocate as she battled to bring justice to the less fortunate. Judy Berger Sue's warmth, creative energy, natural leadership qualities and joyous love of life were an inspiration to all who knew her. In her lifelong commitment to social justice, she took to heart Horace Mann's exhortation: "Be ashamed to die until you have won some victory for humanity." Michael Wotz Sue was the most phenomenal advocate ever! She perfectly articulated how imperfect our world is. Sue may have been a lawyer by trade, but she was a VOICE to be reckoned with when it came to principles. She gave to the world what so few are willing to give--her voice and her devotion. Louise Bodenstein Sue was so open, so generous, so accepting. She left the world a better place for having lived in it. Farewell, dear friend, you will not be forgotten soon. Bill Glew Sue was vivacious, intelligent and fearlessly funny. Phaye Poliakoff-Chen Sue was one of a kind and a wonderful soul who always wanted the right thing for her clients. Mary Palmquist Evans Sue was ebullience in action for justice. She inspired me to become a lawyer. Tracy Hopper When I think of Sue, the first thing that comes to mind is her laugh. The second is her compassion and nurturing nature. Sue was a fighter for justice. Ruth Ball Sue was one of those forces of nature who took the mistreatment of others quite personally and went after the bad guys with a passion. Cynthia Neff Dedicated as Sue was to pursuing justice, the true loves of her life were her husband, Richard, and their children, Victoria and Miranda. The world was a better place with Sue in it. Bruce Williamson Sue was beautiful, kind and smart. She was one of the most caring persons I ever had the privilege to know and love. Carol Gadles Prior to her retirement from JABA, Sue took me under her wing and taught me how to take over the role of replacement Ombudsman. In so doing, Sue was smart, passionate, and generous with her time and expertise. She had a wicked sense of humor and a clever way of popping the bubble of other people's pretensions. In sum, Sue was the most authentic person I have ever known. Tamar Goodale Sue Bishop Drumm was one of the brightest lights in the University of Virginia School of Law class of 1984. She was really smart, had a keen wit and a bubbly personality that made everyone from her classmates to the professors adore her. She had a special friendship with Property Professor Tom Bergin and was an active member of section L. John Weltman Sue and Richard were legal clients of mine for many years. I loved Sue for her gentle and inviting spirit. I respected her for her fierce advocacy of the poor and downtrodden among us. I needed Sue as a loyal and faithful friend. I shall miss her immensely and always remember her with warmth and good feeling. Mary John Smith Should anyone choose to remember Sue with a charitable donation, she had suggested one or more of the following: African American Teaching Fellows; the ALS Society; the Jefferson Area Board for Aging; The Nature Conservancy and All Blessings Flow, or alternately, the charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held in celebration of Sue's life in the late summer, 2019. The service is expected to take place at the Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church Unitarian Universalist, in Charlottesville, Virginia.
