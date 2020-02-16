Donald James Dubinski passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Hospice of the Piedmont due to complications from a stroke. Don was born on March 25, 1950, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to James and Ann Dubinski. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, David. Don was employed by New Age Protection, Inc. and worked at the National Ground Intelligence Center in Access Control. He was an avid tennis player for many years, and an active member of Atlantic Coast Athletic Club. Don was a fun loving, hardworking, multi-talented curmudgeon. He will be greatly missed by a host of friends, colleagues, and neighbors. Don's parting words, "I love you, I miss you, I will visit you". A celebration of Don's life will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Pen Park Shelters, 1400 Pen Park Rd, Charlottesville, Va. (turn left at the tennis courts). Please bring a dish to share, your beverage of choice, and a memory or memento of DD. Feel free to wear his favorite colors; red and blue. If you wish to make a donation in Don's name, please consider the Charlottesville First Responders, the University of Virginia Hospital, or Hospice House Hospice of the Piedmont. We are grateful for the excellent care and attention Don received.

