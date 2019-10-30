Mildred Dudley, also affectionately known as Granny and Mylanka, age 100 years, died on Monday, October 28, 2019, in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was predeceased by her parents, Wasyl and Anna Yaskow of Lyons, N.Y. She was also predeceased by seven brothers and sisters; her first husband, Clayborne Dudley Sr.; a daughter, Sharon Dodson; and her second husband, Aubrey Saunders Jr. Mildred is survived by two children, Beverly Amato and Clayborne (Butch) Dudley Jr. (wife, Gloria); four grandchildren, Stephanie "Beth" Trader, Stacey Trader, Shelly Trader (husband, William Throckmorton) and Anna Dudley; and three great-grandchildren, Jordon Trader, Dustin Shifflett and Tenley Throckmorton. Mildred is also survived by two dear family friends, Tanya Adams and Dyane Winn. Mildred obtained her Registered Nurse degree from Blue Ridge Sanitarium Nursing Program and MCV. She entered the U.S. Army during World War II, and was assigned to the 193rd General Hospital, stationed in Scotland, Belgium, and France. She worked at the University of Virginia Hospital, and was on-call at the Martha Jefferson Hospital labor and delivery, while she worked in the medical office of Dr. John Morris Jr. during the day. Mildred was dedicated to the Catholic Church and the Catholic education of herself, her children and grandchildren. Mildred was a patron of the Charlottesville Catholic School for many years. She was an active member of Holy Comforter Catholic Church, serving and leading several ministries. She loved to travel and visited many U.S. states and several European countries. Mildred had the biggest heart. Nothing pleased her more than being surrounded by her family. She took several family members into her home and cared for them until their death. As long as she could drive, she visited shut-ins offering companionship. She loved dancing. She was a selfless and gentle woman who lived Our Lord's Commandments to love God and neighbor as herself. Thank you, Mom for the inspiration you have been to everyone who knew you. The family expresses their gratitude to Heritage Inn of Charlottesville and Legacy Hospice for their care of Mildred during the last years of her life. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Holy Comforter Catholic Church, with visitation at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Monticello Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice. Friends may sign the online register book at www.hillandwood.com.
