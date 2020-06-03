April 14, 1923 - May 5, 2020 Lionel R. Duisit, born in Lyon, France, in 1923, passed away on May 5, 2020, at the age of 97. He is survived by his four children, Chris, Lorraine, Vivian, and Eric, and six grandchildren. He moved to Charlottesville with his wife, Yvaine, in 1966, and was a professor of French literature at U.Va. for nearly 25 years. In more recent years, he spent time with his two daughters, one in Washington, Va. and one in Atlanta, Ga., before moving permanently to Atlanta. His greatest joy was playing the violin, and he could always be counted on to insert a literary quote--French or English-- into any conversation. He will be greatly missed, but the family is grateful that he was able to pass peacefully at home with family. According to his wishes, a family service will be held in France when it is safe to travel there, and his ashes will be laid to rest on a family property in his beloved Alps. Instead of flowers, any donations can be made to either the Wednesday Music Club Yvaine Duisit Memorial Scholarship fund, or to OxFam, his favorite charity. Floral Hills Funeral Home 3150 Lawrenceville Highway Tucker, GA 30084

