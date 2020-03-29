August 10, 1936 - Friday, March 27, 2020 Ernest Davis Dunn passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home, Morningside Assisted Living of Charlottesville, Virginia. He was born on August 10, 1936 in Ivy, Virginia. Ernest grew up in Ivy, attending Meriwether Lewis High School for three years then finishing from Albemarle High School with the first graduating class of 1954. Ernest played baseball for four years during high school and was a recognized southpaw pitcher. After high school, Ernest worked for five years prior to being drafted into military service with the United States Army in 1959. He attended basic training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina and then transferred to Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland for training in logistics and procurement, receiving the title of Specialist. His final station was in Fort Eustis, Virginia in the Transportation Corp until his discharge in 1963. Upon return Ernest began employment with Sperry Marine Systems for six years. Following that he worked with Murray Corporation as a Purchasing Agent for twenty-seven years until his retirement in 1996. Ernest was an active family historian and traced the Dunn family to the early 1700's in the area that is currently Free Union, Virginia. He was a member of the Albemarle Historical Society and Post 74 of the American Legion. Ernest also enjoyed Civil War and military history. He visited many military museums, shipyards, battlefield sites and collected books detailing battles and commanding officers. Ernest was best known as an avid fan of University of Virginia sports. He was a member of both the Virginia Student Aid and Virginia Athletics Foundations. Ernest started attending UVA football games in 1949. He maintained a perfect home game attendance for 56 years, even returning home during military service by paying others to take his duty assignments. He held football tickets and attended games until the age of 83. Ernest was preceded in death by his parents, Lessie Angerline Gibson Dunn and Ed Dunn; his sisters, Elsie Virginia Thomas and Dorothy Shifflett; his brothers, Eddie Nelson Dunn, Lee Dunn, and Allen Dunn. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, his caretakers, Ellen Smith and Reid Byam; and his lifelong friend, Doug Suddarth of Maion, Virginia. The family extends gratitude to Dr. Tieu and Dr. Rembold, Hospice of the Piedmont and the wonderful staff from Morningside for the care and compassion they have provided Ernest. A private burial will be held at Holly Memorial Gardens, Charlottesville. Ernest has requested that memorial donations be made to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
Grocery stores, retailers set aside senior shopping hours in response to COVID-19
-
Police charge Scottsville area man with work van, camper thefts
-
Six Final Four superstars who never found success in the NBA
-
UPDATED: Northam cancels rest of school year: 'We're moving into a period of sacrifice'
-
Brown, Lucille M.
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.