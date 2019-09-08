Joyce Ann Dunn, 78, of Charlottesville, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Sunrise Senior Living in Chesterfield. She was born on July 11, 1941 in Nelson County a daughter of the late William Howard Stewart, Jr. and Hattie Mae Tyree Stewart. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Gordon Dunn, II in 1994 and her brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Helen Stewart. Joyce was an employee for The University of Virginia with 60 years of service working in procurement services. She was an avid supporter of any and all UVA Sport activities, a loving, caring, devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She was very fond of her many co-workers at the University and a special thanks is extended to them for their love, care, and dedication to her during her illness. She was a member of Cherry Avenue Christian Church in Charlottesville. She had a special place in her heart for her cat Mitzi and would never turn a stray away. She is survived by her son, W. Scott Dunn and his wife, Bryna, of Midlothian; half-brother, Gary Stewart and his wife, Alice, of Arrington; sister, Harriett Sanderson of Deep Run, North Carolina; and grandchildren, Caitlin "Katie" E. Dunn and Robert "Robbie" Gordon Dunn III. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Cherry Avenue Christian Church in Charlottesville with Senior Minister Scott Carter and Associate Minister Stan Martin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service and suggests that memorial contributions be made in Joyce's memory to Almost Home Pet Adoption Center SPCA 29 Stagebridge Road, Lovingston, Virginia 22949. Interment will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Ridgecrest Baptist Church Cemetery, Lovingston. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
